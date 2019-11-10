Landrum “Lannie” Hicks, 81, of Paris, a former longtime resident of the Direct Community, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, under the open air chapel at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
Mr. Hicks was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Direct, a son of Leslie and Ruth Thompson Hicks. He was a farmer and a man that loved working the land. He was an expert mechanic and welder, being able to fix anything. He was a member of Direct Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Hicks, whom he married in August of 1984 in Hugo; children, Cherie Turner and husband, Glen, Danny Hicks and wife, Nita, Rodger Hicks, Larry Hicks, Mandy Paul and Deidra Sims; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald B. Hicks, in 2017.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
