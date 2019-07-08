Good morning, Red River Valley!

We've got a potential repeat of Sunday on our hands as we start the day with an expected 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Otherwise today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 102.

Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 75, before we return to 94 degrees Tuesday with a heat index value around 103.

The name of the game will be stay cool as we get the work week going. Have a great Monday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.