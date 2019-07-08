Good morning, Red River Valley!
We've got a potential repeat of Sunday on our hands as we start the day with an expected 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Otherwise today will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and a heat index value as high as 102.
Tonight should be partly cloudy with a low of 75, before we return to 94 degrees Tuesday with a heat index value around 103.
The name of the game will be stay cool as we get the work week going. Have a great Monday!
