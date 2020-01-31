Desmer “Dee” Viola Vandergriff Parrish, 79, of Detroit, died at 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, with Bro. Joe Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home on Saturday. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Desmer Viola Ritchey was born on Jan. 6, 1941, in Detroit, Texas, to Herbert Walker and Geneva Viola Tackett Ritchey.
She was a retired home manager for Evergreen Presbyterian Care Centers North Central Division in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Mrs. Parrish was of the Southern Baptist faith.
Desmer was affectionately known in the local Woodland Community as “Snookie.” She was an avid quilter with the Sharing and Caring Group of the Woodland United Methodist Church until declining health.
Survivors include her partner, Joseph “Joe” Ellison; two children, Shelia Vandergriff Davis and husband, Larry, and Arnold Wayne Vandergriff; four grandchildren, Justin Kyle Davis, Lauren Michelle Davis, Stephi Rhodes and Lindee Jo Vandergriff; seven great-grandchildren, Chandler, Parker, Gus, Cadence, Ace, Judge Jr. and Sadee; a nephew, Bobby Ray Carpenter and wife, Sonia; and several other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her brother, Bobby Carpenter; and the father of her children, the Rev. Martin Vandergriff.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Parrish’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
