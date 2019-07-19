Darrel Ray Pierce, 66, of Chicota, Texas, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1952, in Stringtown, Oklahoma.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Debbie; six children, Jimmie Shelton and David, Marci Weedon, Marc Wynn Jr., Chris Wynn and wife, Aleasia, Calvin Wynn and wife, Dusty, and Jesse Sampson and husband, Wayne; 28 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Rhonanda Pierce and Rebecca Crawford and husband, Rusty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Wanda Pierce; a sister, Karen Boss; his niece, Stormy Newby; mother-in-law, Virginia Reavis; and uncle, Tommy Pierce.
Darrel’s farewell party will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 20, 2019, at the Eagle Lodge, 1125 NW Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460.
