The ALCR will host a forum/meet and greet for Lamar County Republican candidates Feb. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents will have an opportunity to meet candidates and ask any questions they may have about running for office.

The forum will be held in Building C at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

