Clara Nell Rorie, 81, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Glenn Michael officiating. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery in Cunningham. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, those wishing may pay respects at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rorie, the daughter of Stanley Floyd Burkett and Carrie Lucindy Featherston Burkett, was born on Dec. 4, 1937, in Deport.
At a young age she began working for Pilot Paper Company and then during World War II she worked for Varo Manufacturing, an army supply manufacturer. Following a period of time to rear her children, she began working at the Gibraltar Hotel until it closed. Clara then worked several years at St. Joseph’s Hospital before beginning a 10 year career at Cherry St. Manor as head of housekeeping.
She was a faithful Christian and was a member of First United Pentecostal Church, in Mesquite. After moving to Legend she always enjoyed any minister who came to speak or preach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rorie; and two daughters, Lucinda Mae Parson and Nancy Jane Butler.
Survivors include three children, Linda Ann Bost and husband, Howard, of Sumner, Andrea Nell Wilson, of Sumner and Arvis Jay Head, of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Charlie Ray Bost, Tony Daniel Bost, Sarah Rae Moss, Katy Walters, Joshua Davlin, Adam Parson, Diana Guilliams, Amy Hartgroves, Jason Lawson and Oscar Head; along with 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Cameron Moss, Charlie Bost, Tony Bost, Chris Hartgroves, Jason Lawson and Sammy LaRue. Honorary bearers will be, Jesse Scott Davis and Brandon Fuller.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
