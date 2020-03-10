It blows across the roads, overflows the garbage pails and sometimes is dumped unceremoniously along the side of the road.
“People on Stillhouse Road are fed up with it,” Lamar County resident Patricia Culver said. “I pick up a bag every week.”
Culver said recently someone dumped a freezer with a half-frozen deer in it and some other trash not too far from her home along Stillhouse Road, just outside city limits. She wants something to be done about the issue.
But the issue, although it happens throughout the county, is hard to pin down, according to Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Moore.
“It is a problem,” he said. “The hard part is catching who does it.”
Most dumped items are large, he said, and don’t contain identifying information from their previous owners. This makes it hard to track down suspects.
“We have gotten calls giving us a description of the vehicle,” he said, “and we have filed. Very rarely does it result in a conviction.”
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code 365.012, illegal dumping is a misdemeanor, and perpetrators are charged according to the weight of the trash dumped, with either a fine, jail time or both. Trash of less than 500 pounds or has a volume of less than 100 cubic feet carries a $500 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail. The charges are bumped up to a state felony if the trash weighs 1,000 pounds or more or has a volume of 200 cubic feet or more; is disposed of for a commercial purpose and weighs 200 pounds or more or has a volume of 200 cubic feet or more; or is contained in a closed barrel or drum. Besides jail time, it can also result in the forfeiture of the vehicle used to dump the trash.
Typically what happens to most trash dumped is the commissioner for the area will send out a road crew to clean it up, Moore said.
“People dump stuff like that all the time,” Commissioner of Pct. 4, Kevin Anderson said. “We’ve been working to pick up the trash.
“It’s bad. People don’t carry (their trash) to the nearest trash can. They throw it out the window.”
The county often uses community service workers from the county probation office or volunteers to do road cleanup, Anderson said.
“We just had some pick up trash along Northhill Road and Sugarhill Road,” he said.
Still, if residents see a lot of trash or something dumped alongside the roadway, he urges them to call their county commissioner.
“All they have to do is talk to us, and we can send a crew out there,” Anderson said.
Trashy is not a good look for Lamar County, Culver said.
“When it is so trashy, who would want to come back?” she said. “Anything would help. We just need to get people to recognize to keep our town better.”
