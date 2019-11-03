NOV. 1 to NOV. 2
Paris Police Department
Charles Duane Yates, 45: Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.
Kelsey Kaye Durham, 26: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, bond surrender/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Antonio Daquan Epperson, 29: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Barry Allen Elmore, 57: Property theft of $50-500 from a public servant/elderly.
Michael Steven Sickler, 43: Two counts of burglary of a coin operated/collection machine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.