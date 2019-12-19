Good morning, Red River Valley!
Despite winds turning to come from the south, overnight temperatures took a dip to below 30 degrees. Fortunately, it was a night of clear skies, dry air and light winds. Still, plan time to defrost the windshield before heading to work.
Like Wednesday, expect a fairly rapid warm up after the sun comes out with a high of 57. High clouds are expected to make their way into our otherwise sunny sky this afternoon ahead of the next upper level system that will possibly kick off another bout of rain later Friday.
Expect to see increasing clouds tonight, which will help stave off some of the overnight cooling we've had. Tonight's low is forecast at 34 - cold, but not quite as frigid as the past few nights.
Clouds should hang around for a mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 52. Winds from the southeast will continue to blow at around 5 mph. There's a 30% chance of showers before midnight with low rain chances continuing into Saturday.
Get on out and enjoy the sunny Thursday. There's six more days to Christmas! Have a great day!
