An empty dining room of a kindergarten is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 13, 2020. Schools and kindergartens could be closed soon all over Germany to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)