Good Earth
Garden Club
Members of Good Earth Garden Club gathered for a noon luncheon at Paris Golf & Country Club on Oct. 17. Hostesses for the meeting were Barbara Fletcher and Harriet Hinson, who decorated the table with red and gold fall leaves and decorations denoting the season.
President Patricia Culver opened the meeting, welcoming the members and leading them in the Club Prayer. Members responded to roll call with the name of a favorite flower.
Following lunch, Culver introduced Scott Brinker, past president of the Lamar County Beekeeper’s Association, who spoke on the life of a Queen Bee and on honey. He then presented each member with a tine honey bear filled with honey from his hives.
The door prize was won by Mary Jackson.
Members attending, other than those mentioned above, were Sue Baker, Sonja Boothe, Martha Harrison, LaJuan McCormick, Nancy Nance and Dottie Thielman.
Tempo Music Club
Tempo Music Club members held its October meeting on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. at the home of Sue Baker. Monthly hostesses were Baker, Pat Bazzani and Angeli Hartliep.
Sue Baker, acting president, welcomed members and led them in reciting the Club Prayer. She also welcomed former member, Jo Marie Bush, who is rejoining the club after a long absence due to her husband’s illness.
Baker then presented the program, “Songs named for Women.”
A delicious afternoon buffet was provided by the hostesses and the meeting was adjourned.
