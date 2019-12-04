TODAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Paris Masonic Lodge No. 27: 3150 S. church St., dinner at 6:30 p.m., lodge opens at 7:30 p.m.
Lamar County Democratic Party: 6 p.m. at Train Depot, 1125 Bonham St. in Paris. Audrey Spanko for Texas Senate - Lamar County Campaign Kickoff.
Lamar County Democrats: 6 p.m., Audrey Spanko for Texas Senate campaign kickoff, Community Room, at the depot, 1125 Bonham St.
17th Annual Tree of Angels, 6:30 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St, in support of victims of violent crime, sponsored by People Against Violent Crime, bring an angel ornament to hang on the tree, reception to follow.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 1 p.m., Bereavement Support Group; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
NAACP: 5 p.m., NAACP building, across from the Booker T. Washington Homes on Fitzhugh Street.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, Paris Junior College Student Center Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., Dr. David Taylor presents “Alaskan Wilderness,” visitors welcome, call 903-496-0710.
Roxton Annual Christmas Tree Lighting: 6:30 p.m., downtown pavilion, refreshments, visit from Santa, entertainment by Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association.
FRIDAY
Golden Gospel Jubilee: 7:30 p.m., Lake Bonham Hoe Down Showplace, 4435 CR 2610, northeast of Bonham, on the bright red building, Gospel groups and special singers scheduled, free admission, everyone invited., call 903-583-4731.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 6;30 a.m.; Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
DEC. 7
Red River Valley Amateur Radio Club Radio License Testing: 10 a.m., Paris Municipal Court, 2910 Clarksville St.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m. at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), Hugo, Oklahoma. Members and guests Christmas fellowship. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift and finger foods to share.
Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Christmas in 1939,” free guided tours, refreshments, make and take crafts, and a presentation on floral design for the holidays, 1 to 2 p.m., 890 SH 56 west of Bonham.
Holly Jolly Fun Run: 8 a.m. to noon, Love Civic Center.
Roxton Christmas Parade: Line up by 9:45 a.m., parade begins at 10 a.m., Roxton School parking lot, no entry fee, refreshments and a visit with Santa immediately following in the community center.
DEC. 8
Paris Community Choir Songs of the Season: 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE. “A Holy Night,” featuring works from Rachmaninoff to Eric Whitacre, $10 at the door or at Young Title Co., or Paris Community Theatre, reception to follow.
DEC.9
Northeast Texas Farm and Ranch Pesticide Applicator Clinic: Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, 5 CEU’s , $40 payable at the door by cash or check, RSVP by Dec. 2 at 903-737-2443.
DEC. 10
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Jan Blize will present the Paris High School choir for the Christmas Program.
DEC. 12
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
DEC. 14
Reno Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival: Noon to 5 p.m., Reno Kiwanis Park.
Wassail Fest, 1 to 7 p.m., downtown Paris.
