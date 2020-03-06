LUTHERAN
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on Matthew 15:21-28 and it is titled “No One is Unworthy of God’s Grace.”
Vespers is set for 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Lent.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. SE. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
CHURCH OF CHRIST
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ
Dr. Randy Johns, preaching minister for Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave., continues his new sermon series this Sunday titled “This, Then, Is How You Should Pray.” This sermon series discusses the Lord’s Prayer.
Beginning this Sunday the congregation “flips” its scheduled times for worship and Bible classes. Bible classes for all ages will begin at 9 a.m., and the worship assembly will begin at 10 a.m.
PRESBYTERIAN
Central Presbyterian Church
Morning worship at Central Presbyterian Church begins at 10:45 a.m. Pastor David Darrow brings the message.
Central Presbyterian Church is at 309 S. Church St. For information, call 903-784-4381 or email parispresbyterian@sbcglobal.net.
CHRISTIAN
First Christian Church
(Disciples of Christ)
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) gathers each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. This Sunday, the Rev. Barry Loving brings the sermon “Even Under the Cover of Darkness.”
Classes for all ages begin at 9:50 a.m. A nursery is available for infants from 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays and during special services.
A men’s coffee group gathers for Bible study and fellowship every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Disciple Women’s Ministry Bible study meets at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Little Lights Tutoring, a free program for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday, except for school holidays. Call the office if transportation is needed.
Al-Anon provides support for the families and friends of alcoholics every Wednesday at noon and every Thursday at 6 p.m. Nar-Anon provides support for families and friends of those who struggle with substance abuse on Mondays at 6 p.m.
Call the church office at 903-785-5516 for information.
First Christian Church is at 780 20th St. NE. Call 903-785-5516 or email office@firstchristianparis.com.
EPISCOPAL
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
The Sunday schedule at Holy Cross Episcopal Church includes worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Holy Eucharist
Christian Education of all ages meets Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Youth group meets at 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Holy Eucharist with anointing is at 5:30 p.m., followed by evening class at 6:15 p.m.
On Friday, the Stations of the Cross is at 6 p.m.
Holy Cross Episcopal Church, is at 400 S. Church St. For information, call 903-784-6194 or email office@holycrossparis.com.
