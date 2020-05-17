Each year, Lamar Electric Cooperative selects two high school students to attend the Government-In-Action Youth Tour. This year, however, concerns about the coronavirus prompted the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association to cancel the Government-In-Action Youth Tour, scheduled for June.
In March, Lamar Electric had selected Emily Newman, a senior at Prairiland High School and Emerson Penny, a sophomore at Prairiland High School, to represent Lamar Electric during the tour of historical sites in Washing-ton, D.C. The students submitted an essay on the topic, “What would life be like without electricity?” Many essays were submitted and only two were selected for this all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
With the cancellation of this year’s tour, Lamar Electric will award the senior winner, Newman, a $1,000 scholarship. Newman shared she plans to attend Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas in the fall.
Penny, a sophomore, will be sponsored to attend the Government-In-Action Youth Tour next year. According to Lamar Electric’s General Manager, Jerry Williams, “Penny will attend the Youth Tour next year along with the two winners who will be chosen in 2021 to represent Lamar Electric in Washington, D.C.”
