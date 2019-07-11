Monte Lee Richardson, 66, of Reno, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
A Memorial service has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Don Shovan officiating.
Mr. Richardson was born on Nov. 25, 1952, in Brawley, California, to Monte Richardson and Janet Flores Richardson.
Along with his parents; he is survived by a son, Anthony Richardson, of Bagwell.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
