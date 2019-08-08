AUG. 7 to AUG. 8
Paris Police Department
Eric Gabriel Basham, 19: Theft of property, $750 to $2,500, burglary of a habitation (two counts), burglary of a building (four counts).
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Angela Shavell Morgan, 41: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Mark DeWayne Chambers, 39: District court commit/forgery of a government/national institution/money/security.
Mary Joyce Leeks, 36: Issuance of bad check, abandon/endanger a child/criminal negligence.
Constable Precinct 5
Elizabeth Angela Ellis, 59: Motion to adjudicate guilt/theft of property, $100 to $750.
