Martha June Whitlock died unexpectedly from a fall on Nov. 18, 2019.
Born in Lehigh, Oklahoma, to Lowell and Martha Whitlock, she graduated from McAlester High School at 16 and graduated from Oklahoma City University at 19.
She and husband Richard Proctor, had six children and lived in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Arizona, Germany and two different times in Ethiopia, where two of their sons were born, nine years apart. She also lived twice in Georgia and visited many other states and countries.
Martha June earned a BA in Psychology and two Masters Degrees. She was President of the Officers Wives Club, President of the Protestant Women of the Chapel and often aided her husband documenting important research and developing systems for military families. She received the U.S. Army, Europe and VII Army Scroll of Appreciation from Lt. General Becton and The Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, the third highest award given to non-military personnel.
She worked as the Religious Education Director in Maryland, Arizona and Texas. She taught history at the University of Texas in Commerce and was the Registrar for the Valley of the Caddo Archaeology Society and a 15-year member of the National Federation of Press Women. She published two books, ”The Night the Angels Cried” and “Roping the Dream,” and wrote a column, “Stay Tuned with June” for the Bryan County Star. She won many writing awards and taught grief recovery.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard; their four sons, Mike, Terry, Ricky and Roger; and three grandchildren, Rebecca, Paula and Ruth Ann.
She is survived by her oldest daughter, Tanya Marie (Proctor) Simmons; son-in-law, Eddie Simmons; daughter, Sheilia (Proctor) Thurmon; son-in-law, Dan Thurmon; grandchildren Melissa (Proctor-Cole) Cammack, Eddie Thurmon, Maggie Thurmon; and great-grandson, Sean Cammack; as well as, her two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was cremated and a memorial service will be held in McAlester on May 23, 2020.
