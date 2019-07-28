Charlene Sloate, 86, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Paris.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Mackey officiating.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1932, in Glenwood, Arkansas, a daughter of E.W. and Loda Caldwell Waggoner.
Mrs. Sloate was an avid follower of Christ, a member of Jimmy Swaggert Ministries and was a former employee of K-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Sloate on Sept. 7, 2016; her parents; sisters, Berniece Pendleton, Inez Head Helm, Louise Mackey and Shirley Culpepper; and a brother, Harold Waggoner.
Mrs. Sloate is survived by children, Steve Mackey and wife, Suzy, of Paris, Regina Hevron and husband, Jack, of Reno, Robert Sloate Jr. and wife, Donna, of Burleson, Charles Sloate and wife, Kay, of Corpus Christi, Micaela Sloate, of El Paso and Vivian Deveau, of Kilgore; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Waggoner and wife, Clarissa, of Paris; and many nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Nancy Parson and Cathy Jackson.
If desired the family requests memorials be made to the Arthritis Foundation.
