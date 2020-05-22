Heath Department Photos-1.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting its youngest COVID-19 confirmed case today, a 10-year-old female.

Five additional confirmed cases today bring county count to 133. In addition to the 10-year-old, today's cases include three females ages 22, 26, and 76, and a male, age 26. 

Of the 133 confirmed cases, 43 people have recovered and 9 people have died. Seven of the deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center and two deaths are unrelated, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

Following is a break-down by age and gender:

  • 10-19: 2 males, 2 female
  • 20-29: 3 males, 10 females
  • 30-39: 9 males, 10 females
  • 40-49: 4 males, 14 females
  • 50-59: 8 males, 9 females
  • 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
  • 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
  • 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

