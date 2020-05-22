The Paris-Lamar County Health District is reporting its youngest COVID-19 confirmed case today, a 10-year-old female.
Five additional confirmed cases today bring county count to 133. In addition to the 10-year-old, today's cases include three females ages 22, 26, and 76, and a male, age 26.
Of the 133 confirmed cases, 43 people have recovered and 9 people have died. Seven of the deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center and two deaths are unrelated, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
Following is a break-down by age and gender:
- 10-19: 2 males, 2 female
- 20-29: 3 males, 10 females
- 30-39: 9 males, 10 females
- 40-49: 4 males, 14 females
- 50-59: 8 males, 9 females
- 60-69: 14 males, 20 females
- 70-79: 5 males, 12 females
- 80 plus: 6 males, 5 females
