Fire and Rescue

SEP. 5 to SEPT. 6
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:56 to 9:06 a.m., 1725 Neathery St.
First Responder-Paris
10:12 to 10:32 a.m., 1235 NE Loop 286.
10:32 to 10:50 a.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
1:10 to 1:24 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
2:36 to 3:05 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:37 to 7:57 p.m., 1848 Maple Ave.
12:32 to 12:54 a.m., 600 W. Sherman St.
4:15 to 4:26 a.m., 2635 Ballard Drive.
Public Service
12:33 to 12:49 a.m., 3920 Alpine St.
