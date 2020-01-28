Showers and a few storms are forecast Tuesday Morning into Tuesday afternoon, although a brief lull in precipitation can be expected around noon. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s. The best rain/storm chances will be near and east of I-35. Severe weather is NOT expected. Tuesday Evening into Tuesday night, we'll still see rain/isolated storm chances, but it'll be turning much cooler. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s area-wide.
Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday as an upper level system approaches. No severe weather is expected. Below-normal high temperatures in the mid 40s to mid 50s are expected across the region.
The work week will feature a mixture of sunny dry days, and wet periods, as multiple storm systems affect the region. Monday will be mostly sunny, followed by wet conditions on Tuesday. Mostly dry weather will return Wednesday through Friday, though a few showers are possible Thursday through Friday morning south of I-20.
Occasional rain showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms. Highs 35 to 56.
Showers and thunderstorms today. That's the forecast, with a 100% chance of precipitation. The high will get to about 54 as winds come from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. As warm and cold fronts battle it out, rain chances continue into tonight. There's a 70% chance for rain, followed by a shift in winds to come from the north northwest. The low tonight should be near 41 degrees, with wind chills dipping into the 30s.
Although partly sunny, Wednesday will be slightly cooler as the high gets only to about 51. That'll be because of north winds 10 to 15 mph, which will continue into the evening. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 37.
We can expect these seasonal temperature days to continue through the work week before the region gets a shot of warmth for the weekend.
