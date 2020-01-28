Good morning, Red River Valley!

Showers and thunderstorms today. That's the forecast, with a 100% chance of precipitation. The high will get to about 54 as winds come from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. As warm and cold fronts battle it out, rain chances continue into tonight. There's a 70% chance for rain, followed by a shift in winds to come from the north northwest. The low tonight should be near 41 degrees, with wind chills dipping into the 30s.

Although partly sunny, Wednesday will be slightly cooler as the high gets only to about 51. That'll be because of north winds 10 to 15 mph, which will continue into the evening. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 37. 
 
We can expect these seasonal temperature days to continue through the work week before the region gets a shot of warmth for the weekend. 
 
Work Week Outlook.jpg

The work week will feature a mixture of sunny dry days, and wet periods, as multiple storm systems affect the region. Monday will be mostly sunny, followed by wet conditions on Tuesday. Mostly dry weather will return Wednesday through Friday, though a few showers are possible Thursday through Friday morning south of I-20.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

