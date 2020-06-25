JUNE 23 to JUNE 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 23
8:46 to 9:18 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
June 24
2:25 to 2:58 a.m., 2608 Lamar Ave.
3:44 to 4:23 a.m., 2608 Lamar Ave.
10:11 to 10:27 a.m., 19th Street NW/NW Loop 286.
11:42 a.m., to 12:09 p.m., 335 19th St. SW.
2:28 to 2:50 p.m., 803 3rd St. NW.
4:27 to 4:57 p.m., 5500 Clarksville St.
6:53 to 7:01 p.m., 940 Brandyn.
10:44 to 10:55 p.m., 900 Hearon St.
July 25
1:50 to 2 a.m., 1531 Graham St.
Public Service
June 23
5:05 to 5:14 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
June 24
4:30 to 4:50 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
