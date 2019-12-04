They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they’re coming to the stage at Paris ISD’s Weger Auditorium, so get your tickets now.
“The Addams Family: A New Musical” opens Thursday at 7 p.m., presented by the Paris High School theatre arts department, in a production sponsored in part by the Paris Area Arts Alliance.
Based on the Addams Family single-panel cartoon that appeared in the pages of The New Yorker magazine beginning in 1938, the musical tells the story of a grown up Wednesday Addams and her attempts to introduce her new boyfriend and his “normal” family to her macabre kin.
With book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, the production features 20 original songs and lively dance numbers, including a tango to die for.
“This has been a wonderful show to begin my tenure with Paris ISD,” said new drama instructor, Tim Wood of Bogata. “We are fortunate that we have a very supportive district and our principal, Chris Vaughn, and all of the administration have made this a very pleasurable experience.
“We are also lucky at Paris High School that we have such great and talented students that have worked so hard to bring this show to fruition. A lot of these students I have known most of their lives from Paris Community Theatre productions and classes, and it has been an absolute pleasure getting to work with them again.”
The cast includes Davis Green as Gomez, Ava Hutchings as Morticia, Lucy Walter as Wednesday and Ethan Hundley as Pugsley; with Courtney Scales as Grandmama, Robert Turner as Fester; and Jared Posey as Lurch. Connor Rogers is Lucas Beineke with Alec Finch and Rowan Burns as his parents.
The Moon/Cousin It is played by Anlyn Elizabeth Newberry; and Willie Cook, Johnny Young, Deizal Reyes, Morgan Dudley, Ashjwanae Mickins, Theodore Hubbard, Avery Moreland and Madison Meyer portray the Addams’ Ancestors.
The ensemble/choir includes Kealee Bellamy, Rosemary Chavez, Anna Lehenbauer, Joselyn Fulbright, Monica Garcia, Monzerath Garcia, Kaiya Gilbreath, Chyna Lee, Maritza Lopez. TK Marshall, Brenna Mills, Luke Tidwell and Nyla Rollerson.
In addition to Wood, the crew includes Jayna Shull, director/set design; Kelly Turner and Connie Bullock on costume; Michelle Jewett-Hobbs and Ava Hutchings for choreography; Joshua Maxwell on sound design; Miranda Morris as stage manager; and Jasmine Smith and Deizal Reyes as assistant to the directors.
Additional shows are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Ticket reservations can be made by calling 903-737-2400, ext. 2531, or purchasing online at https://gofan.co/app/school/TX16138.
