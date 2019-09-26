TODAY
Rosalie Lodge No. 527: 6:30 p.m., meal, 7:30 p.m., stated meeting, Main Street, Bogata.
FRIDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
Save the Frisco Depot Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frisco Depot, 309 N. B St., Hugo, Oklahoma, sponsored by Choctaw County Historical Society, lectures, vendors, silent art auction and tours (fees apply); parking along east side of Lions Park.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; noon, Birthday Lunch; 1 p.m., Sewing.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Detective Chris Bean and R. Peevy will discuss agencies for victim support.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Theater-focused classes include dancing, creating characters, basic face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
OCT. 3
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Holy Cross Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and drink, take out orders available, call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
OCT. 5
40th Annual Clarksville Fall Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at venues around the Red River County Courthouse; live entertainment, arts and crafts booths,children’s corner, tours of historic properties, food, commemorative T-shirts on sale; proceeds benefit Red River County Historical Society effort to maintain historical sites.
Roxton Annual City-Wide Garage Sales: All over town and surrounding areas, maps available at Roxton Grocery after 6 p.m. Oct. 4, call 903-346-2939.
Deport Chapter No. 1045 OES Scholarship Breakfast: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Rosalie Masonic Lodge, on Main /St., Bogata, donations accepted.
OCT. 6
Long Cemetery Annual Gathering and Luncheon: Noon, 3 1/2 miles east of the intersection of Highway 271 and FR 2648, at the dead end of CR 44250. Bring a covered dish and current family member addresses.
OCT. 8
OCT. 10
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chicken Spaghetti, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE, east of Bywaters Park.
OCT. 15
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
OCT. 19
Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m., Roan Oak Masonic Lodge, Garretts Bluff, donations only, everyone welcome.
Roxton Pancake Breakfast, 5k and 19K Run, and Kids’ Monster Dash: 7 to 10:30 a.m., Roxton Community Center, downtown, sponsored by Roxton Friends of Chaparra; Rails to Trails, call 408-594-5466 or roxtonrailstrails.com.
Annual Roxton Saturday Night Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Roxton, vendors, kids’ activities, contests, costume parade, entertainment, live music, cash drawings, sponsored by City of Roxton Community Development, call 903-346-2939.
Lamar County Texas A&M Club Annual Hullabaloo: Call 903-517-6153 for details.
