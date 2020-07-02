Paris/Lamar County Health District today is reporting 12 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total count in Lamar County to 316 since reporting began in March.
Today's cases include eight women, ages 21, 22, 23, 23, 33, 40,58 and 58 and four men, ages 20, 31,34 and 58.
Thirteen deaths are attributed to the coronavirus and 179 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.
A breakdown of confirmed cases by age and gender follows:
0-9 2 male
10-19 4 male 8 female
20-29- 27 male 44 females
30-39- 26 males 33 females
40-49 12 male 27 females
50-59 25 males 26 females
60-69 22 males 24 females
70-79 9 males 16 females
80 + 6 males 5 females
