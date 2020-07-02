Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
Paris/Lamar County Health District today is reporting 12 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total count in Lamar County to 316 since reporting began in March.

Today's cases include eight women, ages 21, 22, 23, 23, 33, 40,58 and 58 and four men, ages 20, 31,34 and 58.

Thirteen deaths are attributed to the coronavirus and 179 confirmed cases have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

A breakdown of confirmed cases by age and gender follows:

0-9 2 male

10-19 4 male 8 female

20-29- 27 male 44 females

30-39- 26 males 33 females

40-49 12 male 27 females

50-59 25 males 26 females

60-69 22 males 24 females

70-79 9 males 16 females

80 + 6 males 5 females

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

