Good morning, Red River Valley!
Rain-cooled air from storms west of the region helped to cool things off yesterday evening and will work to temper today's high temperature. We've got a high of 89 forecast as the heat index value climbs to 97. That accompanies a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms and a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Rain chances diminish tonight, to 20%, as the low drops to 73. Storm chances pick up again slightly Sunday to 30% as the mercury returns to the 90s.
Rain chances will persist into next week, if the forecast holds up. That will put temperatures on a bit of a roller coaster ride depending on daily cloud coverage. With a forecast that far out, as always, it's a bit up in the air.
Hopefully it doesn't rain on your weekend plans. Have a great Saturday!
