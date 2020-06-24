Robert Council, 77, of Paris passed away on June 17, 2020.
Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church. Dr. Charles Wallace Sr. as pastor and eulogist. Dr. Shay Bills as officiant. Interment will follow at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Robert Council was born on July 12, 1942, to the parentage of the late Cleveland and Mamie (Thomas) Council. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bettye Lou Council-King and twin sister, Clara Council; one great-granddaughter, Destiny Milton; and one niece, Jeannette Council.
Loved ones who remain include his son, Tony (Margaret) Milton, of Paris, Texas; sisters, Myrtle Council and Glenda Rucker, of Paris, Texas; brother, James Council, of Paris, Texas; nieces, Tanesha (Chris) Lewis, Anner Easter and Cleta Council, of Paris, Texas; nephews, Marcus (Charlotte) Council and Chris Jones, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Stephanie Milton, Donishia Milton, Reginald Lane and Micahl Milton; and three great-grandchildren.
