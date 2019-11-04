Marcille Cordelia Ford, 101, of Keller, Texas, formerly of Paris, died at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Heritage House, of Keller.
A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in the Open Air Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Wednesday at the cemetery. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Marcille was born on Oct. 25, 1918, in Lufkin, Texas, to Lester and Dessie Cannon. She married John David Ford Sr. on Jan. 1, 1943. He preceded her in death on June 19, 1991. Together, she and Mr. Ford owned and operated Ford Sand and Gravel for several years.
Mrs. Ford was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Paris.
Survivors include her son, John David Ford Jr. and wife, Mary Etta; six grandchildren, Marcie Bowles, Melanie Ford, Michelle Chambers and husband, Rob, Debra Ricks, David Ricks and Steven Ricks and wife, Stephanie; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by a son, George Charles Ricks; a great-granddaughter, Amanda Ricks; her parents; and three siblings.
