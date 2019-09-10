SEP. 9 to SEP. 10
Paris Police Department
Ryan Marquis McCray, 25: Assault/family household member with previous conviction, unlawful restraint.
Antonio DaQuan Epperson, 28: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, capias pro fine/no driver’s licenses (when unlicensed), capias pro fine/failure to appear.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Sammi Nicole Murray, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Justin Andrew McCoy, 17: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, criminal trepass.
Taj Ramel Lee, 45: Judgment nisi/driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Constable Precinct 5
Kelby Keaton Cole, 24: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Kassi Ka Seat, 23: Assault causing bodily injury.
