OCT. 15 to OCT. 16
Paris Police Department
Richard Doyle Willingham, 58: Failure to report injury accident at once (to authorities), no liability insurance, expired driver’s license.
Clinton Marcell Hill III, 26: Motion to revoke/prohibited weapon.
Nakia LaShundra Mason, 43: Failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Courtney Leigh Squires, 32: Driving while licenses invalid.
Constable Precinct 3
Rodolfo Trejo, 27: No driver’s licenses (when unlicensed) (two counts).
Reno Police Department
Dolan Matthew Rayburn, 20: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license invalid.
