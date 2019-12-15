United Methodist Women
The United Methodist Women of Calvary United Methodist Church held its general meeting on Dec. 2, in the fellowship hall of the church. President Carolyn Karrer presided and led the group in prayer and a reading of the UMW Purpose.
A pot-luck dinner was served. The program was presented by Shenuda Ellis, parent involvement specialist of Lamar County Headstart. Books and toys were presented to Ms. Ellis to give to her students.
Cindy Robertson, secretary, presented the printed minutes and called roll and Jacque Simmons discussed prayer concerns.
Jennifer Simmons and Carol Rooks led the group in singing Christmas carols. Marilyn Hanna discussed Christmas traditions in her native Canada, and Ruth Viehe explained the journey to Bethlehem through Mary’s eyes.
There were 24 members and five guests present.
The guests were Ellis, Frenchello Neal, Britlia Meador, Da’Naejaih Kendricks and Jennifer Simmons.
Circle of Light
Circle of Light met at the home of hostess, Martha Hickman, for Lesson Three from Love Carved in Stone by Eugenia Anne Gamble.
As members arrived, muffins, fruit and beverages were served. Moderator Walker welcomed those present before leading the opening prayer. Members shared concerns in the congregation and for friends of the church family.
Christmas with Santa at Central Presbyterian Day School and the Goodland Academy Christmas Dinner will be December events. Lessons and Carols will be during worship on Sunday, followed by a luncheon. The recent stuffed baked potato luncheon with bingo was a success.
As the Least Coin and Circle offerings were collected, Walker read a devotion about always being aware of those around you based on Psalm 89: 15-16 and Psalm 16:8.
Pamela Brown presented the lesson “Words of Love: Keep Sabbath” with members viewing the author’s presentation via DVD before discussing how keeping the Sabbath is interpreted by each.
Expressing Sabbath believes were Sally Cecil, Caroleen Thornton, Flo Plumber, Jamie Killingsworth and Cheryl Rogers. Following the lesson, members joined hands and repeated the Mizpah to close the meeting.
Jimmie Kruntorad will lead Lesson Four, “Words of Love: Honor the Life Givers,” when the group gathers next.
