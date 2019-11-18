NOV. 15 to NOV. 18
FD Assist Police
8:54 to 9:11 p.m., 2100 Lamar Ave.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:14 to 6:36 p.m., 2255 E Cherry St.
12:16 to 12:31 a.m., 303 Bonham St.
3:45 a.m., 921 E Houston St.
Trash Fire
9:46 to 10:10 p.m., 3125 Clarksvile St.
Grass/Brush Fire
5:24 to 5:42 p.m., 1900 E Cherry St.
First Responder - Paris
8:04 to 8:27 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:31 to 10:46 a.m., 600 E Houston St.
11:57 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., 5220 SE Loop 286.
12:31 to 12:44 p.m., 2255 E Cherry St.
1:57 to 2:15 p.m., 2445 Lamar Ave.
3:42 to 3:57 p.m., 2870 N Main St.
5:52 to 6:11 p.m., 1015 SW
41st St.
6:09 to 6:21 p.m., 1150 NW 4th St.
7:14 to 7:35 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
8:36 to 8:54 p.m., 520 Cedar St.
9:29 to 9:39 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
10:25 to 10:38 p.m., 2060 FM 79.
4:02 to 4:29 a.m., 840 NE 10th St.
7:41 to 8:01 a.m., 3000 Fair Oaks.
9:23 to 9:35 a.m., 1300 SE Loop 286.
3:03 to 3:26 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
3:41 to 3:57 p.m., North Main Street.
5:48 to 6:02 p.m., 142 SW 7th St.
5:53 to 6:12 p.m., 520 SE 8th St.
7:57 to 8:26 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
8:21 to 8:41 p.m., 2175 Walker St.
9:14 to 9:29 p.m., 205 SE 25th St.
9:27 to 9:55 p.m., 1730 Cleveland St.
10:56 to 11:15 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
3:30 to 3:59 a.m., 545 NE 21st St.
8:34 to 8:50 a.m., 1400 W Austin St.
11:33 to 11:48 a.m., 511 NE 19th St.
3:58 to 4:15 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
4:40 to 5 p.m., 3410 Robin Road.
2:16 to 2:29 a.m., 961 Grove St.
4:21 to 4:22 a.m., 4200 Pine Mill Road.
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
8:01 to 8:48 a.m., 6400 FM 79.
5:50 to 5:55 p.m., 5100 SE Loop 286.
6:19 to 6:30 a.m., 10995 Highway 271 S.
Public Service
9:58 to 10:18 a.m., 1025 Wilburn St.
5:38 to 5:42 p.m., 1800 N Main St.
7:35 to 7:49 p.m., 940 Old Jefferson Road.
