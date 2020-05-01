Beatrice Charlene Rucker Herring was born on July 9, 1918, in Texarkana, Texas, to Hattie Bryan and Charles M. Rucker.
On April 28, 2020, Beatrice left this earthly place to be with her Lord and Savior.
Beatrice was preceded in death by a twin brother at birth; twin sisters, Juanita and Anita; her loving husband, Hiram B. Herring; and son, Charles Richard Herring.
In 1936, Beatrice and Hiram were married in Texarkana, Texas. They moved to Paris, Texas, where Hiram managed the Whiteway Market, Homer Walters Grocery Market, Leonard Meadlin’s Handy Food Market,, and then owned Herring’s Market, where Beatrice worked part-time. She always joked that she needed a raise because Hiram didn’t pay her enough.
Beatrice will be remembered for her unforgettable piano and organ talent. She began playing the organ for the United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas, at age 14. She also played with a dance band, which performed in Texarkana. After moving to Paris, Beatrice started playing for First United Methodist Church. If you went to Sunday School, you were fortunate to have her come to your class to accompany your singing. She played “Jesus Loves Me” many times for many children and adults.
Beatrice Herring, not only played for church activities, she played for weddings, the Paris Municipal Band, accompanied Paris band students at contests, Lion’s Club, the Jolly Elders senior group and many other community activities.
In 1958, Beatrice began employment with Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home. She would sometimes play for three funerals in one day, which she said “wore her out” especially if it was a “long-winded preacher.” She played for her last funeral in 2016. Fry & Gibbs was a big part of her family. Until the end of her life, she spoke of her love for the staff and the support and love they gave her.
Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Marianne Derr (Rex), of Great Falls, Montana; four grandchildren, David Herring (Leslie), of Washington D.C.; Robert A. Herring (Shannon), of College Station, Texas; Jennifer Thornhill (Mikal), of Columbia, Missouri; and Ryan Derr (Shawna), of Great Falls, Montana. Her great-grandchildren are Tedi and Dina Herring, Shay and Thomas Herring, Alee, Brecca and Myals Thornhill and Dillon and Carson Derr.
She never missed a birthday for her children, kept up with their activities, and loved them all. She is also survived by three nieces, Sharon Palmer, Kathy Berry and Deborah Camden.
Following the corona virus guideline restrictions, Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct a graveside service for Beatrice Herring. A family celebration of life will take place in the future.
Beatrice was a long time resident of The Home Place, Paris Texas. They took exceptional care of her, along with Dr. Bercher and the hospice staff. The family can’t express enough appreciation for The Home Place and medical staff who cared for her at the age of 102.
Beatrice C. Herring’s music brought enjoyment and comfort to many people for many years. We are sure there is a piano with her name on it in Heaven. Rest in Peace, Beatrice.
Online condolences may be made to the Herring family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.