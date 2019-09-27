When Kendra Waldroup made a Facebook post so it would show up later in her memories, one knew she is proud of her son, Kyler.
Kyler, along with his classmates, Colton Cregg, Remi Moore, Rainin Wilkins and Quinton Patton, are fifth-grade students at Aaron Parker Elementary. They have been given the responsibility of putting out and taking down the U.S. and Texas flags each day.
“Being a smaller school, the kids get to share in more responsibilities and this is Kyler’s absolute favorite responsibility,” Kyler’s mom said.
Students also are learning about flag etiquette and how to fold them.
“So many days Kyler asks me to stay and watch him and his friends, he is that proud,” Waldroup said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.