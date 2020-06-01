Good morning, Red River Valley, and Happy June!
There's not a whole lot to say about the forecast, except that we'll continue to see mostly sunny skies as the high gets near 84. There will be an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Is there a more beautiful way to start the month?
Tonight will be partly cloudy as some moisture returns to the upper atmosphere. Our low will fall to around 55 as that east southeast wind continues.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 86 as we continue to warm. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., but any storm activity is expected to be isolated and brief. That chance for rain will continue until about 8 p.m. That will set us up for a partly cloudy night with a low near 69.
Hopefully you had a great weekend, and enjoy your Monday!
