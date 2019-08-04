AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Friday said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.86 billion in July, 4.3% more than in July 2018.
“State sales tax revenue growth in July was moderate, with services and restaurant sectors leading the growth,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from the construction, wholesale and retail trade sectors also grew modestly, while receipts from the oil- and gas-mining sector remained about the same as a year ago.”
Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in July 2019 was up 5.6% compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57% of all tax collections.
In July, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:
motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $483.6 million, up 10.6% from July 2018;
motor fuel taxes — $311.1 million, down 0.6% from July 2018;
natural gas production taxes — $129.0 million, up 11.3% from July 2018; and
oil production taxes — $312.4 million, up 7.0% from July 2018.
For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit the updated Sources of Revenue publication.
