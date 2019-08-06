Fire and Rescue

AUG. 5 to AUG. 6
FD Assist Police
8:48 to 9:43 a.m., 402 2nd St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
9:21 to 9:53 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
11:28 to 11:48 a.m., 275 34th St. SW.
2:28 to 2:32 p.m., 1324 Margaret St.
2:42 to 3:01 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
3 to 3:14 p.m., 2224 Bonham St.
3:12 to 3:39 p.m., 415 15th St. NW.
8:55 to 9:11 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
9:39 to 10:08 p.m., 331 E. Price St.
3:23 to 3:43 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
5:04 to 5:29 a.m., 1815 Jackson St.
5:50 to 6:01 a.m., 2470 40th st. SE.
5:51 to 7:06 a.m., 308 GWH/PHA.
Haz-Mat Incident
6:26 to 6:43 p.m., 1220 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
12:35 to 1:53 a.m., 3603 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
9:22 to 9:28 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:20 to 3:36 p.m., 345 32nd St.
3:39 to 3:50 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
6:58 to 8:04 p.m., 2610 N. Main St.
Investigation
7:59 a.m. to 4:04 p.m., 402 2nd St. SW.
