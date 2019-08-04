Kelly Harrell-Mata, age 40, passed away on July 11, 2019, at her home, in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Kelly was born on June 15, 1979, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Steve and Sue Harrell.
She was a 1997 graduate of North Lamar High School, in Paris and a 2001 graduate of TX A&M University, in College Station.
She loved to travel, run marathons, photography and engaging in new projects. She was passionate about spreading Christ’s love, mentoring and serving under-privileged children and promoting wellness as a fitness/nutrition coach and personal trainer. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her sweet son, Benjamin.
Kelly was a generous and faithful friend who encouraged and served with her whole heart. Her light and legacy of compassion will live on through all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Javier Mata; and five year old son, Benjamin; her parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Holly and Rick McDougall.
A celebration of life service was held on July 13, at Red Stone Church in Johnson City, Tennessee.
If desired, contributions to Kelly’s favorite causes can be made to: Edward Jones 529 college savings plan for Benjamin, 2807 Clarksville St, Paris, TX 75460. Make checks payable to Edward Jones with Benjamin in the memo line. D. Gary Young Foundation Younglivingfoundation.org or Compassion International compassion.com.
