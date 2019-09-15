Troyal LaVerne Barker Sr., 79, of Blossom, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home while surrounded by his family.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at First United Methodist Church in Blossom with the Rev. Jerry Putnam and the Rev. Susan Leddy officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Troyal, the son of Troyal Vernon Barker and Cora Elizabeth Dockery Barker, was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Jennings, Texas.
He graduated from East Lamar High School in 1958, and attended Paris Junior College. As a sophomore in high school he joined the National Guard and remained until 1967, followed by three years in the Army Reserve.
He worked six years at General Dynamics in Fort Worth and upon returning to Lamar County he worked 15 years at Simpson Wholesale and then 15 years at T&K in Paris before his retirement. Troyal was active in sports and coached many years in softball, baseball, little league and T-ball. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Blossom where he was the adult Sunday school teacher for 15 years and a trustee of the church.
He loved his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed taking the grandkids fishing, and he and Charlene took their grandson, Seth, to all 48 contiguous states.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Sprueill Barker, whom he married on Feb. 18, 1961, building 58 years of family and memories; two children, Amanda Kay Barker Barnard of Blossom and Troyal LaVerne Barker Jr. and wife, Kathy, of Pattonville; grandchildren, Seth Barnard, Ethan Barnard, Cole Barker and wife, Stephanie, and Cobi Grant and husband, Casey; siblings, John Paul Barker and wife, Lynn, of Charleston, Vickie Bradford of Blossom, Ronnie Joe Barker and wife, Sandra, of Corsicana, and Ann Stamper of Blossom; along with many nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.
Casket bearers will be Seth Barnard, Ethan Barnard, Cole Barker, Casey Grant, Britt Barnard and Calvin Graham.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Platinum Hospice for the care given their loved one.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation at parkinsons.org or the charity of one’s choice.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
