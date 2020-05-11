Ervin Dejuan Gray, 32, of Paris, is charged with possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility following his Saturday morning arrest on an outstanding traffic warrant.
Paris police had responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of 1st St. SW at 2:24 a.m. They were told a man ran behind a nearby residence and was walking on West Washington Street. Officers found Gray in the area and arrested him on the warrant. While he being booked into the city jail, officers said they found suspected marijuana in Gray’s possession.
Gray was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Police arrest 2 on warrants
Paris police arrested 35-year-old Brandy Lee Ludlow-Cardona and 35-year-old William Casey Jones of Powderly at their residence on warrants charging them with fraud by possession of more than 10 identifying items but less than 50 items that belonged to an elderly person.
Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Ludlow-Cardona was released on bond the same day, according to online jail records. Jones remained in the jail this morning.
Police investigating armed robbery
At 12:08 a.m. Monday, Paris police were called to the first block of 31st Street NW, where a woman reported an armed robbery.
The woman said she was asleep on her couch with her infant child when she was awakened by an unknown man pulling the covers off of her and telling her to wake up. The man demanded money and the woman realized there were at least two other men in the house.
The woman told officers the man that woke her up brandished a pistol and then struck her in the head with it. The pistol then discharged and the bullet struck a wall. The woman was later able to run out of the residence and to safety. The men fled the scene before the officers arrived.
The investigation continues.
Suspect hits cars while fleeing police
Paris police made a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:59 p.m. Saturday, and while the officer was conducting the stop, the driver sped away, police said.
Officers chased the vehicle to the 2100 block of East Cherry Street, where the driver crashed into two parked vehicles and fled the scene on foot. Officers were unable to locate the driver.
The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating stabbing with screwdriver
Officers responded to an aggravated assault call that had occurred in the 800 block of Provine Alley at 9:32 a.m. Sunday.
Officers met with a complainant who said he had been stabbed in the arm with a small screwdriver by a known person who demanded money. He did not seek any medical treatment.
The incident is under investigation.
Camaro outruns police in attempted traffic stop
Paris police called to a disturbance in the 800 block of 41st Street SW at 3:07 a.m. today chased a Camaro that fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph, officers said.
A complainant told police the suspect was in a black Camaro, which police found and attempted to stop. Officers were not able to catch the Camaro.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 270 calls for service and arrested 11 person over the weekend ending at midnight on May 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.