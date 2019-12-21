Berean Bible Club
The Berean Bible Club met for its Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 3, 2019, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at noon with eleven members present and five guests.
A short business meeting was held with Gloria Reynolds presiding. She called on Joan Grimes to open with prayer and everyone had Christmas dinner, which was followed by the introduction of Becky Semple. The Rev. Barnes closed our meeting with prayer. The members present were Melonese Bonner, Marnie Bryan, Doris Bryant, Donna Edzards, Noreen Flores, Grimes, Brenda Learned, Reynolds, Marguerite Trull, Pat Chapman and Barnes. The hostesses for the meeting were Flores and Bryan.
C’est La Vie
Members of C’est La Vie met at Paris Country Club on Dec. 18 for a Christmas luncheon. Hostesses were Juanita Bowman and Sharon Fendley. The table was decorated with runners of fresh cut cedar flanked with Christmas lanterns and candles. Each member added to the decor by placing their favorite Christmas ornament and sharing the memory behind it.
Chairman Robbie Wilson ask for a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting in memory of member Barbara Kyle, then a prayer of thanksgiving was worded by Sharon Fendley. A meal was enjoyed by the following members: Barbara Adamson, Elizabeth Bass, Bowman, Betty Edwards, Fendley, Joyce Frank, Annie Perry, Ulla Raus, Johnye Robertson, Terri Slaton, Dottie Thielman, Rebecca Umphrey, Wilson and Carolyn Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.