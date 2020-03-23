Earnest Mirl Wilson, 75, of Paris, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Providence Cemetery with Bro. Tiny Freelen officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Earnest was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Memphis, Texas. He worked as a lineman for the cable company and was a member of Living Word Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include four children, Tammy Miller and husband, Randy, Misty Clifton, Sheila Bright and husband, Pat, and Joey Wilson; the mother of his children, Lydia Calhoun Wilson; 13 grandchildren, Niki Hughes and husband, Justin, Mindy McBride and husband, Dr. Luke McBride, Kory Carmon and wife, Breana, Kameron Carmon and wife, Tarrah, Zachery Clifton and wife, Kristena, Stephanie Foster, Anthony Seat, Lydia Wilson, Colton Wilson, Miley Wilson, Kaley Wilson, Kallie Wilson and granddaughter, Nadia Garcia; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Baby Ryan and Samuel Kevin Cullum.
Pallbearers will be Kory Carmon, Zachery Clifton, Anthony Seat, Kameron Carmon, Colton Wilson, Justin Hughes and Joey Wilson.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
