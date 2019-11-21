Kenneth Wayne Roberts, 60, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Justin Wideman officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Kenneth, the son of Kenneth Levi Roberts and Brenda Hackler Roberts, was born on Aug. 10, 1959, in Red River County.
He attended Clarksville High School. Kenneth was employed at Huhtamaki in Paris at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and a grandson, Grayson Kyle Rosson.
Survivors include his wife, Gayla Rosson; sons, Kenneth Norwood and girlfriend, Audrey Easley and Bobby Cook and wife, Ellie, all of Paris; a daughter-in-law, Meghan Norwood, of Paris; step-daughter, Tricia White and husband, Travis, of Paris; step-sons, Michael Rosson and wife, Kristin and Steven Rosson and wife, Ashley Cobb, all of Paris; 17 grandchildren, of Paris; a brother, David Roberts; a niece, Jennifer Kelley and husband, Jeremy; and a nephew, Justin Lee and wife, Stephany; along with a host of friends.
