At 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police were dispatched to a shooting complaint in the 3700 block of Lamar Avenue.
The officer met the complainant at another location and was told that at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, she was talking to a friend in a parking lot when her ex-boyfriend approached them. The ex-boyfriend attempted to start an altercation so she and the friend left the scene, police were told. As they were driving away, the ex-boyfriend pulled a pistol and started shooting at the leaving vehicle, police said. The ex-boyfriend then chased them into the county.
No one was injured in the incident, and the investigation continues.
Woman arrested for felony bond surrender
Courtney Leigh Squires, 33, of Paris, was arrested in the 100 block of Pine Bluff Street at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday.
Squires was found to have a felony bond surrender warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.
She was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigation leads to arrest for forgery
At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Paris police responded to a forgery in progress in the 3100 block of NE Loop 286.
Steven Daniel Schulte, 29, of Mabank, was arrested when the investigation found that Schulte had several documents of identifications and had attempted to pass a forged check. The officers contacted the owner of the check and was told that Schulte did not have permission to possess or use the check or identifications.
Schulte was charged with fraud by use or possession of identifying information of an elderly person along with two counts of forgery of a financial instrument.
Schulte was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. No bond has been issued.
Police investigating a burglary of a business
Paris police were called to a business burglary in the 10 block of 2nd Street NE at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday.
It was reported that someone had entered the building by an unknown means and had damaged some personal property.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday.
