Gloria Beauford Jernigan, 64, of Paris, entered eternal rest June 15, 2020. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at New Birth Baptist Church, Bishop S.F. Evans Pastor. Dr. J.R. Mosley will serve as eulogist and Elder Tommy Norris as officiant.
Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1955, to the parentage of Minnie Mae Beauford and the late Kenneth Lipscomb. She was a member of Powerhouse Church of God In Christ where she served as musician.
She will be greatly missed.
Loved ones who remain include: Son, the Rev. Corjuan (Tammy) Beauford, Paris, Texas; daughter, Kenyata Williams-Jackson, Tacoma, Washington; mother, Minnie Mae Lipsomb of Paris, Texas; sisters: Regina Lipscomb-Graham and Belinda Smith;six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; special friend, Kenneth Nelson; four nieces; and other relatives and friends.
