Paris police said they responded to a robbery call in the 200 block of 13th Street SE at 1:47 p.m. Thursday.
A 53-year-old woman reported she had been pushed down by a young man while walking her dog, and he had taken money from her. The suspect was last seen walking through the alley behind Williamsburg Shopping Center.
The complainant did seek medical treatment for minor injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris man arrested for meth possession
Officers said they arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Lynn Goree, of Paris, during an investigation in the 200 block of 16th Street SE.
Officers said Goree was stopped at 2:18 p.m. Thursday and they found on him suspected methamphetamine.
Goree was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Officers arrest man on drug possession, controlled substance charges
Paris police said they arrested James Tyler Rose at 3:53 p.m. Thursday for marijuana possession and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
Rose was arrested at his residence in the 3300 block of Pine Bluff Street, police said. Detectives executed a search warrant based on investigation and said Rose had suspected marijuana and numerous Alprazolam pills. He was charged with possession of marijuana and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance.
He was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was detained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Pickup truck missing from Main Street
Police said a white 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was reported stolen from the 1900 block of North Main Street at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
The owner told officers he left the vehicle running when he got out to check on his employees. When he returned, the truck was gone.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 116 calls for service and arrested 9 people Thursday.
