Tempie Stephens Johnson passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.
She fought a long, hard battle with infections and kept her smile and positive influence throughout her illness.
Tempie was born in Bagwell, Texas, on April 2, 1943, to Helen Briggs Stephens and William Stephens. Her father passed away when she was three months old, and Tempie was raised by her mother and step-father, Helen and Kirk Barton.
Tempie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Johnny Carter, of Haslet, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Karrh and Steve Pitts, of Whitehouse, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, Stephens and Cayce Johnson, of Sulphur Springs, Texas; her daughter, Mary Kay Johnson, of Detroit, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Cynthia Lindley, of Austin, Texas; a brother, Presley {Buddy} Eddins, of Blossom, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Kay Wells Bruner and Bill Bruner, of Greenwood, Mississippi; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson; her daughter, Kerry Johnson; and brothers, Jackie Ray Barton and Tommy Eddins.
Tempie was a member of Bagwell Church of Christ, where she worshiped her entire life. She was a teacher for over 30 years in Clarksville, Texas and Detroit, Texas. During her career, she was a blessing to many students. While teaching in Detroit ISD in the late 1980s, she helped her 8th grade students do a project called, “Plant a Pine.” Her students researched the earth’s ozone layer’s depletion. They found out that trees help the climate by absorbing CO2 and that different types of pine trees will grow anywhere in the world. They wrote letters to politicians and all 50 governors plus the US president about the “Plant a Pine ‘’ project. They received responses back from all of them. Governor Cuomo of New York called the school to schedule a visit to the school and planted a pine tree in the class’s honor in New York. Weyerhauser donated thousands of pine trees over a number of years which were planted all over Red River County and Northeast Texas by students and families. She wanted all her students to be successful and spent many hours of her own time tutoring students in math who needed help.
Tempie also helped anyone that needed help. She was always there when a need arose. No one could tell a story quite like she did. She created lots of children’s stories for her kids and grandkids. One story called, “Orangie” has been enjoyed by all her children and has been published online. Tempie provided lots of fun activities for many children and grandchildren throughout her life. She was always friendly, outgoing and thought of others first. She will be greatly missed, but her influence will live on through the example of the Christian life that she lived.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Funeral services are set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home, with Steve Marx officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton Creek Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at clarksville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.