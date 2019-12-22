Alice Mae Todd, 88, of Paris, passed away at 8:22 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of her life will be held by the family at a later date. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of cremation arrangements.
Alice was born on March 25, 1931, in Mills County, Texas, to James D. and Bonnie Belle Huffman Harmon.
She was a caregiver and homemaker, caring for her family all of her life.
Survivors include four children, Frances Derr of Howland, Vicki Botkin and husband, Roy, of Iola, Texas, Peggie Segovia of Paris and Howard Whitson and wife, Sherry, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Debbie Whitson of Greenville, Texas, and Sheena Sikes of Paris.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Jessie, Carol and Cecil J. Whitson; and six siblings.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Todd’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.