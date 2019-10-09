OCT. 8 to OCT. 9
Paris Police Department
Brandon Thomas Campbell, 32: Failure to appear/driving while intoxicated.
Larry Joe Ollie, 47: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hailey Christine Monterrubio, 22: Burglary.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Brittany Diane Biggs, 25: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
LaCosta June Arrington, 43: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Heston Blaze Golightly, 20: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Colbi Britt Brown, 31: Driving while intoxicated.
