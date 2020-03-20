Paris PoliceDepartment
Jeffery Keith Sisk: 56: Driving while intoxicated.
Whitnee Allison Lewis, 33: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, speeding.
Marcus Dwayne Smith, 26: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Amber Nicole Sims, 31: Bond surrender/forgery/government/national institution/money/security (three counts), bond surrender/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, 10 to 50 items/
Christopher Lavon Lewis, 42: Assault causing bodily injury, bond surrender/criminal trespass, bond surrender/burglary of ahabitation, repeat offender.
Dustin Brian Bates, 33: Assault family/household member, impede breathing.
